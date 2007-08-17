PSP Slim Available For Amazon Preorder

The PSP Slim, or PSP 2000 if you want to be official and sound like a Terminator movie, is now available for Amazon preorder. It's a weird sensation, probably born from my part-diesel American consumer blood, but I kind of want a new PSP all of the sudden. It's as if this PSP will make me stronger, smarter or better looking—all from the confines of my kitchen's crap drawer—where it will surely end up after two weeks.

There are also two bundles available. Both running $US199, you can either get Jack & Dexter (with silver model) or Star Wars Battlefront (with white model).

Amazon Page [via gaygamer]