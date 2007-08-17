The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSP Slim Available For Amazon Preorder

41OkaarrrrL._SS400_.jpgThe PSP Slim, or PSP 2000 if you want to be official and sound like a Terminator movie, is now available for Amazon preorder. It's a weird sensation, probably born from my part-diesel American consumer blood, but I kind of want a new PSP all of the sudden. It's as if this PSP will make me stronger, smarter or better looking—all from the confines of my kitchen's crap drawer—where it will surely end up after two weeks.

There are also two bundles available. Both running $US199, you can either get Jack & Dexter (with silver model) or Star Wars Battlefront (with white model).

Amazon Page [via gaygamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles