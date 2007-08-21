PSP Slim Battery Pack Priced And Dated

How exciting! Stand alone battery release date and pricing. Sony has announced that its new PSP Slim battery pack (PSP-S110) will be available individually on September 20th for ¥4,500 (USD$39). The actual portable launches that day as well. This new pack is design specifically for the new PSP (PSP-2000) and not the current model (PSP-1000). Oh, and yes, the previously announced Lithium-ion rechargeable battery will be packaged with the PSP Slim. This right here is for those who like to buy extras. New PSP Battery [IT Media]