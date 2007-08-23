PSP Slim's Release Date, Price And New Bundles/Colours For Europe

As was first announced during Sony's GC07 conference address, SCEE will be releasing the PSP Slim on September 5, and it will retail for â‚¬169. Also announced were two bundle deals for the handheld, which differ from the US packs and will be available only in the European market. One pack includes Spiderman 2 (the game) and Spiderman 3 (the Blu-Ray movie), as well as a black/red colour scheme for the PSP. The other pack includes a yellow (or "fetching shade of Simpsons Yellow", as Sony put it. Fetching!) PSP and a copy of the Simpsons PSP game. Both packs will cost you â‚¬199.99, and aren't going to be available forever. Jump through for the full press release.

New PSP Slim and Lite features sleeker look, Video-Out port and limited edition Simpsons and Spiderman colours

Leipzig, 22 August 2007. At its Press Conference at Games Convention today, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) unveiled the new PSPâ„¢ (PlayStationÂ®Portable) Slim and Lite, available across the SCEE territories from 5th September 2007 at â‚¬169.

Introduced to the world at E3 in Santa Monica in July, the new PSP is 33% lighter and 19% thinner than its predecessor, and is equipped with a video-out port, allowing users to view their PSP content on their home TV. The new PSP will be available as standard in the three colours announced at E3; Piano Black, Ceramic White and Ice Silver.

Exclusive to the SCEE region and for a limited time, two Limited Edition PSP bundles will also be available. Featuring a PSP in Spiderman Red and Black, the Spiderman bundle will come with ActivisionÂ®'s Spider-Man 2â„¢ and the Blu-Ray movie, Spiderman 3. Also available, in a fetching shade of Simpsons Yellow, the Simpsons bundle will come with Electronic Arts' The Simpsons Game. Both bundles will be available for â‚¬199.99.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of the newly designed PSP to the SCEE region, whilst also providing something unique and special for our consumers." said David Reeves, President of SCEE. "With the addition of two limited edition colour bundles, inspired by the blockbuster Spider-Man and Simpsons Hollywood movies, together with the new video-out port, which gives consumers the option to enjoy PSP content on the big screen, we are confident that this now brings a whole new dimension to the PSP entertainment experience."

Over 69 PSP titles are scheduled for release before Christmas by SCEE and its third party publishing partners, including eagerly awaited classics such as WipEoutâ„¢, Pursuit Forceâ„¢ and Syphon Filterâ„¢ and brand new games such as the quirky music game Patapon and Echo Chrome, a three dimensional brain teaser that will have you tearing your hair out!

With the addition of an exciting range of innovative chat, video download and satellite navigation services for PSP from the new Go! portfolio of entertainment products services, PSP is set to become the entertainment handheld of choice for discerning entertainment seekers across Europe.