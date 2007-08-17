Publisher Giving Away Crichton Book... And DS Lite?

Nothing says new Michael Crichton book like, err, a DS Lite? In a truly bizarre contest, Harper Collins is giving away a DS Lite and a copy of his new book Next to one lucky individual and just copies of the novel to two other folks as well. And what does the Nintendo DS have to do with the Michael Crichton book? Absolutely nothing, apparently! Like I said, bizarre. Enter the Contest [Bucks Free Press via DS Fanboy]