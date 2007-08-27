Is it official? Is BioShock creator Ken Levine a gaming superstar yet? The game is a breakout hit and looks like it's definitely in the running for Game of the Year. Mary Jane Irwin from sister site Valleywag penned a nice Ken Levine profile for game site 1Up. There are tasty tidbits like Levine saying:
Every time I start a game, I'm like, 'Oh shit, how do I do this?' You might call it organic [game design] ; I might call it pulling it out of my ass.
Delightful! Now that Ken Levine is famous and crap, someone really needs to provide us a better pic of the guy. This squinty stock pic makes me want to send him sunglasses or a large visor. Irrational Man [1Up]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink