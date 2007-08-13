Punch-Out Rap Remix

I like the kids at Swedish mag +N. Very crafty. I like their swank mag covers, and I also like the theme music collabos they run with Swell Session. We've checked out the Zelda one previously, but it was admittedly a little...noisy. Abrasive, even. This one's easier on the ears. It's a hip-hop Punch-Out remix, with Little Mac and Doc on the mic. Definitely worth a couple of minutes from your busy schedule. +N/Swell Punch-Out Remix [+N]