Pure, Uncut Night/Day Note HATE

Late last week, I was reading through a forum, a forum I really like and respect — especially for the way they ban and lock down threads. Anyhoo, there was a thread where people we drinking Kotaku hatorade. Nothing new there! When you ban hammer as many people as us, you are bound to make bitter mortal enemies. And that's a-ok! The interesting part was where one individual listed off the reasons why he/she/it disliked Kotaku: Stuff like he/she/it didn't like the way we wrote or that we did no original news. (We do tonnes of original news and write decent enough! He/she/it should've hated on our spelling. Our spelling sucks.) The kicker? This individual totally hated our daily Notes. Like that was a point of contention. Guess he/she/it was confused reading something that wasn't game news or even game related necessarily. Not sure if the commenters will agree with me, but I personally find the Notes super helpful. When I wake up, it's the first thing I check. It's how I know what's going on, what happened last night, get my bearings, etc... Still, very curious and quite funny!

