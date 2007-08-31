Puzzle Fighter Hits PlayStation Network

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

puzzlefighterps3.jpgSuper Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, apparently a 2-day timed exclusive on the Xbox 360, is now available on the PlayStation Network. Finally Sony console owners will be able to experience what 360 fans have been raving about for the past 48 hours or so. The game is of course a shinier, happier version of the PS1 original, complete with a new game mode and online multiplayer, all for the low, low price of $US10, because real consoles don't need fake point systems to represent actual monetary values. Maths is hard!

