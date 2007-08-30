Puzzle Fighting On The Streets Of Rage

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix has landed on Xbox Live Arcade, and it is everything you'd expect it to be. The game looks highly polished and crisp, with the odd exception of the actual characters you play who look like blurred versions of the same old sprites from the original PlayStation release. Still, 800 Microsoft Points is a small price to pay for SPF goodness. Joining it on Arcade this week is Streets of Rage 2 for 400 points, which proves that you should never make friends with Blaze and Axel because it'll only get you kidnapped. I'd be amazed if anyone returns their calls anymore. Hit up Xbox Live for demos of the two titles, or just skip that bit and download Super Puzzle Fighter.