Balancing Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Game designer David Sirlin has posted an entry on his blog that hardcore Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo fans will want to take note of. He's been tasked with the burden of modifying the original Capcom competitive puzzler's drop patterns for the Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network versions, as he declares "only 2 of the 11 characters are playable in a serious match." While the balance changes Sirlin describes apply only to the game's online X'-mode, with the original X-mode (minus the apostrophe) remaining as-is.

With the XBLA edition scheduled to hit sometime in August, those of you looking forward to Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix will want to get up to speed quickly.

