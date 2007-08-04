The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Enemy Territory: Quake Wars Dated

Enemy Territory: Quake Wars will be hitting the PC on October 2, id Software announced today during their keynote at Quake Con 2007.

Now word yet on when the title will be shipping for the PS3 and Xbox 360. One more reason to save up your money.

ID SOFTWARE CONFIRMS LAUNCH DATE FOR
ENEMY TERRITORY: QUAKE WARS (WINDOWS PC) AT QUAKECON 2007

Santa Monica, CA - Aug. 3, 2007 - Gamers in attendance at QuakeCon 2007 were rewarded with a special announcement when id Software and Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) unveiled that Enemy Territory: QUAKE Warsâ„¢ Windows PC will be on EU store shelves on September 28, 2007 and North American store shelves beginning October 2, 2007. The game, which is in development by Splash Damage, pits the armies of Earth's Global Defence Force (GDF) against the invading alien Strogg in the multiplayer strategic shooter that transports players to the front lines of an epic new war for Earth.

Offering the ultimate in objective-based multiplayer action either online or offline with bots, Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars is set within the expansive QUAKEÂ® universe in the year 2065. Gamers choose to play as the human GDF or alien Strogg in one of five unique character classes. Employing an arsenal of weapons, vehicles and deployable armaments, players engage in an action-packed test of skill and coordinated teamwork through a series of combat objectives. Persistent character growth and achievements reward players for teamwork, while clearly defined mission and class objectives guide new players to meaningful contributions on the battlefield.

Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars is also in development for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft (Nerve Software) and the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system (Activision Foster City).

Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars has been rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB.

