id Forges Deal With Valve

Looks like the rumours are true, id and Valve have decided to partner up to sell all of id Software's library, well almost all of it.

Todd Hollenshead told me today that that all of (well like 99 percent of) id Software's games from Commander Keen on up to Quake 3 will now be sold on Steam. The distribution deal also includes a mega pack, that lets you download all of those games for $US70. Or $US60 if you use the $10 discount code given out at QuakeCon today.

The games should be available now on Steam. Hit the jump for the full list of games and packs.

id GAMES on Steam

â€¢ Commander Keen, Episodes 1 through 5

â€¢ Wolfenstein 3D

â€¢ Spear of Destiny

â€¢ Return to Castle Wolfenstein

â€¢ Ultimate DOOM

â€¢ DOOM II

â€¢ Final DOOM

â€¢ DOOM3

â€¢ DOOM3: Resurrection of Evil

â€¢ QUAKE

â€¢ QUAKE Mission Pack 1: Scourge of Armagon

â€¢ QUAKE Mission Pack 2: Dissolution of Eternity

â€¢ QUAKE II

â€¢ QUAKE II Mission Pack: The Reckoning

â€¢ QUAKE II Mission Pack: Ground Zero

â€¢ QUAKE III Arena

â€¢ QUAKE III: Team Arena

â€¢ Heretic

â€¢ Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders

â€¢ HeXen

â€¢ HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel

â€¢ HeXen II

id PACKAGES on Steam

â€¢ DOOM 3 Pack: Includes DOOM 3 and DOOM 3: Resurrection of Evil

â€¢ QUAKE III Pack: Includes QUAKE III Arena and QUAKE III: Team Arena

â€¢ Wolf Pack: Includes Wolf 3D, Spear of Destiny and Return to Castle Wolfenstein

â€¢ DOOM Pack Complete: Includes all DOOM games released by id

â€¢ QUAKE Pack: Includes all 8 QUAKE Titles available on Steam

â€¢ Heretic\HeXen Pack: Includes Heretic, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, HeXen, HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel, HeXen II

â€¢ Id Super Pack: Every id game on Steam

Select packages are 10% off until August 10.