"Major News" Coming At QuakeCon Soon

Expect to hear some news in just a few from the QuakeCon Keynote. id Software CEO Todd Hollenshead and technical director and co-founder John Carmack will be taking the stage for the back-to-back press conference and keynote address.
"We look forward to QuakeCon every year as an opportunity to have a great time partying and playing id games with our fans," said Todd Hollenshead, CEO, id Software. "QuakeCon's continuing popularity is a credit to the dedication of our volunteers and grass-roots support of sponsors and exhibitors; and the fans' enthusiastic and passionate response to our big announcements is inspiring."
Check back to read the news and our interview with Hollenshead.
