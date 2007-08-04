Quake Arena Headed To XBLA

Speaking with id CEO Todd Hollenshead earlier today, he told me that Quake Arena is currently under development for a release on the Xbox Live Arcade. Pi Studios will be working on the port.
Hollenshead said id was very pleased with the Xbox Live Arcade version of Doom and that he had a lot of fun playing it.
"It was amazing, sales were incredible," he said.
