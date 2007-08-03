amBX To Light, Shake, And Blow QuakeCon

QuakeCon 2007 kicks off today, and Philips is there to demonstrate how well their amBX ambient experiences technology gets along with Quake 4. They've set up a multiplayer demo of a mod for the game created by their amBX team in order to take full advantage of all the system has to offer. As players run and jump they'll feel the wind in their hair, experience the jolt of landing. Weapons will have recoil and various custom effects, bullets will have impact, and blood will spatter in all its red LED glory. They've even set up the mod so that the light dims behind you when you use a weapon's sights, simulating sniper focus. Perhaps they'll be able to reverse the air peripherals to create a sucking effect for the losing team. That's full immersion right there. It really sounds like they've gone all out to make the most of the demo, so if you really want to see the full potential of the amBX technology, you've got until the 4th to make your way to Dallas and give it a go.

AMBX FRAGS QUAKECON 2007

Dallas, TX, USA - Philips amBX today unveiled an amBX-enabled multiplayer demonstration of id Software's QUAKE 4, which will be available for both the press and public to play on a dedicated amBX booth at QuakeCon, Dallas, USA, from 2nd to 4th August 2007.

QuakeCon is a free convention held every year in the Dallas area where PC gamers from all over the world make the pilgrimage to play on a giant gaming network in one room together, see the latest technology and compete in world-class tournaments. Volunteer run, QuakeCon is sponsored by id Software, makers of the hugely popular and successful DOOM, QUAKE and Wolfenstein series of games.

Shorthand for 'ambient experiences', amBX revolutionises the gameplay experience by extending the gaming world out of the screen and into the real world. amBX delivers a full 'sensory surround experience' by equipping game developers with a tool box to use light, colour, sound and even air flow through enabled devices, including the Philips amBX PC Gaming Peripherals range of LED colour-controlled lighting capable of representing 16 million different colours, rumble peripherals and variable speed desktop fans.

The Philips amBX team has crafted a mod for QUAKE 4 which, when played with amBX peripherals, will see fans, lights and rumble effects, including 360 degree environmental lighting, form an integral part of the gameplay. Players running and jumping in the game will actually feel the air move around them and the effect of landing and impacts. Weapons will generate custom effects, including surrounding light, rumble shudder and fan blast effects from the rocket launcher. On a more subtle level, rear view lighting is darkened when players use a weapon scope mode, to draw players into the sniper frame of mind. On the receiving end, damage feedback is displayed through a multi directional red light blood splatter and bullet impact vibration. Finally, power and pick ups are represented through different light effects, including a light blue aura for Quad Damage, pulsing red for Regeneration, a fast yellow pulse for Haste, green light for Health and blue light for Mega Health.

"Multiplayer gaming doesn't come any bigger than QUAKE and QuakeCon is our chance to show the world just how awesome FPS multiplayer gaming can really be with amBX," commented Jo Cooke, Chief Marketing Officer, Philips amBX. "Fragging will reach a whole new dimension with light, wind and rumble effects taking in-your-face explosions right out of the gaming screen and into the hall at QuakeCon."

"With thousands of the most enthusiastic gamers from all around the world attending, QuakeCon is a fantastic venue to introduce new game technology, " said Todd Hollenshead, id Software's CEO. "We are excited about having Philips as a new QuakeCon partner this year and seeing attendees duel it out in heads up QUAKE 4 matches enhanced by Philips' exciting new amBX technology. "

The amBX-enabled QUAKE 4 will be in good company as QuakeCon 2007 will be ground zero for never-before-seen gaming competitions, with the first official tournament using id Software's new landmark game, Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars and the first ever "Quad Damage" tournament spanning all four QUAKE games.

Philips is setting a global standard by licensing the amBX technology to computer game developers, publishers and peripherals manufacturers including Codemasters, THQ, Introversion, Gearbox Software, Zombie, Riot Games, Brain in a Jar, Invictus Games, Instinct Technology, Kuju, Revolution, Sumo Digital, Rivers Run Red, Philips Peripherals & Accessories and SpectraVideo.

Philips is currently in the closing stages of agreements with a number of other high profile companies regarding amBX-enabling all kinds of games.