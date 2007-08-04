Xbox 360 Dashboard Theme Problem

Dear. Microsoft,

I love the 360. Even though it breaks, and mine is currently making sounds that can best be verbalised as R2D2 getting raped, I'm enjoying the console.

But about those dashboard themes. Yes, I'll pay for them. You knew it all along, so congrats. What I want to know is: why can't I update my Marketplace blade? Because I'll be wasting time tabbing back and forth, experiencing the sybaritic joy of Earth tones combined with the dashboard's oceanic swooshing effect, and BAM! BRIGHT ORANGE!