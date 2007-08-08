The Wii Update that his overnight seemed like a good idea. And mostly is. Except for one thing. It's broken my Freeloader. And not just mine, loads of peoples. You pop it in, you whir it up, and where you should get your Freeloader disc-swapping message you instead get this error message. What gives, Nintendo? Freeloaders have been around for years, legally, and have been of great comfort to both importers of Japanese titles and PAL users fucked over by a dawdling release schedule. If this breakage was accidental, fix it. If it was not accidental, this is not cool. Fix it.
Wii Update Breaking Freeloaders
