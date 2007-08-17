Ratchet & Clank Future Release Date Revealed

Today's Insomniac Games podcast reveals the final, formal, set-in-stone release date for the PLAYSTATION 3 platformer Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction will be October 23rd. Awesome. That's a nice little birthday present for yours truly. The Full Moon Show was also kind enough to remind its listeners that tomorrow morning will be chock full of Ratchet & Clank Future news, as an embargo lifts at 9 AM PDT on Friday. Make sure to stop by for our coverage.

Full Moon Show [Insomniac Games]