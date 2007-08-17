Ratchet & Clank Future Release Date Revealed

Today's Insomniac Games podcast reveals the final, formal, set-in-stone release date for the PLAYSTATION 3 platformer Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction will be October 23rd. Awesome. That's a nice little birthday present for yours truly. The Full Moon Show was also kind enough to remind its listeners that tomorrow morning will be chock full of Ratchet & Clank Future news, as an embargo lifts at 9 AM PDT on Friday. Make sure to stop by for our coverage.
Full Moon Show [Insomniac Games]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink