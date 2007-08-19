Ratchet And Clank Future Media Bonanza

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

I think this might win the world record for multiple videos included in one single post. The clip makers over at Insomniac must be working overtime as they have uploaded no less than fourteen video clips from Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction to Gametrailers in the last five or six hours. How there will be anything left to actually surprise anyone by the time they play the game is beyond me, but hey, a little preview is always fun. I have posted the remaining thirteen videos after the jump and they are all labelled so you can decide which ones you want to see. The one title that really caught my eye was "Ice Pirate Dance Off." It reminds me of that incident at E3 with Crecente and the ice machine at the hotel. But that's another story for another day.

