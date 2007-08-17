The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ready At Dawn Buys GOW-Modded PSP

teamrad.JPGRemember that kick-ass God of War-themed Playstation Portable we wrote about last month? The one with the crushed velvet case, the chains, the copper-leafing? Well it finally sold at the end of the month for a whopping $US1,725, but that's no surprise, something that beautiful deserves a high asking price.

What is surprising, and more than a bit neat, is that the buyers were none other than Ready at Dawn, the studio currently working on God of War Chains of Olympus for the PSP. How very appropriate. Not only did the RAD folks give a chunk of cash to Child's Play (15 percent of the proceeds went to the charity), but they also decided to fly the PSP-modder out to Southern California to hand deliver the thing and meet the team. While there they let him get a little hands-on time with the upcoming PSP game.

We're passionate people and we like passionate people so we were all super jazzed to meet the guy behind this one-of-a-kind handheld. Of course, getting to see the game in action before anyone else wasn't bad for him either.

Now that's what I like to hear from a developer.

PSP Mod Creator Visits RAD [RAD]

rurad.JPG

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles