Ready At Dawn Buys GOW-Modded PSP

Remember that kick-ass God of War-themed Playstation Portable we wrote about last month? The one with the crushed velvet case, the chains, the copper-leafing? Well it finally sold at the end of the month for a whopping $US1,725, but that's no surprise, something that beautiful deserves a high asking price.

What is surprising, and more than a bit neat, is that the buyers were none other than Ready at Dawn, the studio currently working on God of War Chains of Olympus for the PSP. How very appropriate. Not only did the RAD folks give a chunk of cash to Child's Play (15 percent of the proceeds went to the charity), but they also decided to fly the PSP-modder out to Southern California to hand deliver the thing and meet the team. While there they let him get a little hands-on time with the upcoming PSP game.

We're passionate people and we like passionate people so we were all super jazzed to meet the guy behind this one-of-a-kind handheld. Of course, getting to see the game in action before anyone else wasn't bad for him either.

Now that's what I like to hear from a developer.

PSP Mod Creator Visits RAD [RAD]