The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Red Ring, Towels and One Busted Robo-Cop Gun

Sure, I've heard of the "towel trick" used to revive Xbox 360s sporting the Red Ring of Death, but I've never actually seen it. Well, now I have! CheapyD from CheapAssGamer provides a step-by-step walk through so you can squeeze a few more minutes days out of your croaked 360 before it craps out again. For those who have already seen or done this, there's a Robo-Cop gun to keep you entertained. It even breaks. The irony!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles