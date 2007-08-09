Red Ring, Towels and One Busted Robo-Cop Gun

Sure, I've heard of the "towel trick" used to revive Xbox 360s sporting the Red Ring of Death, but I've never actually seen it. Well, now I have! CheapyD from CheapAssGamer provides a step-by-step walk through so you can squeeze a few more minutes days out of your croaked 360 before it craps out again. For those who have already seen or done this, there's a Robo-Cop gun to keep you entertained. It even breaks. The irony!