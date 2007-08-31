Repaired Xbox 360 Comes With Freebie

My Red-Ringed Xbox 360 Elite showed back up at my house when I was in Leipzig. The majestic black console was cloaked in bubble wrap, stuffed between two pads and placed in a box along with a letter of apology from Microsoft.
The letter apologised for the inconvenience of having to ship my console off to have it repaired and said they were going to give me a free month of Xbox Live Gold membership. Sure enough, there was a plastic card taped to the bag protecting the Elite good for one free month.
Of course I'd prefer that Microsoft get to the bottom of their RROD issues, but this certainly is a step in the right direction.
