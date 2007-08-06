Australian PS3 Starter Pack Ends On August 31

Hey, Australia. Like the PS3 "Starter Pack"? Enjoy it, because on August 31, it's done. Eagle-eyed reader McDave was combing the offer's fine print over the weekend when he spotted the termination date, which specifies:

Offer commences 2 August 2007 and ends 31 August 2007 in Australia (or earlier, while stocks last) and for New Zealand the offer commences 1 August 2007 and ends 30 September 2007 (or earlier, while stocks last).

No such condition can be found on the Starter Pack in Europe. So is Australia about to get something else? Different games? An 80GB model? A price-cut? Or just the loss of the bonus games and controller? Who knows. Well, Sony do, but they're not talking, instead saying that information on "future offers" will be available later in the month. Until then, let's speculate.