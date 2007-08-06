The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Australian PS3 Starter Pack Ends On August 31

ps3start.jpgHey, Australia. Like the PS3 "Starter Pack"? Enjoy it, because on August 31, it's done. Eagle-eyed reader McDave was combing the offer's fine print over the weekend when he spotted the termination date, which specifies:

Offer commences 2 August 2007 and ends 31 August 2007 in Australia (or earlier, while stocks last) and for New Zealand the offer commences 1 August 2007 and ends 30 September 2007 (or earlier, while stocks last).

No such condition can be found on the Starter Pack in Europe. So is Australia about to get something else? Different games? An 80GB model? A price-cut? Or just the loss of the bonus games and controller? Who knows. Well, Sony do, but they're not talking, instead saying that information on "future offers" will be available later in the month. Until then, let's speculate.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles