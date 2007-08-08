Now The European PS3 Starter Pack Is Limited, Too

When the limited nature of Australia's PS3 Starter Pack was announced, it seemed strange. Why was Australia's limited while Europe's was not? At the time, SCEE said that unlike the Australian offer, Europe's Starter Pack "will continue for the foreseeable future". That was yesterday. Today? Different story. Responding to complaining customers, miffed they'd only just bought a PS3 before the Starter Pack came along, SCEE said:

I was sorry to hear that you are dissatisfied with regards to the launch of the PlayStation 3 Starter Pack. I would like to take this opportunity to stress that this is a summer promotion and that due to the nature of this offer it will end on a predetermined date.

Sony, come on, sort this out. Bit of simple PR work would work a treat. Let Europe and Australia know exactly when they're getting the 80GB model and how much it's going to cost, and stop all this messing about with Starter Packs and conflicting messages. It's just confusing people. Sony: PS3 Starter Pack is summer promotion [Gamesindustry]