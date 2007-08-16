Retirement Home Hosts Wii Home Run Derby

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wii1.JPGI know there's been a ton of stories about retirements homes, nursing homes, hospitals, rehab centres getting on board with the casual fun of the Wii, but this one sorta tickled my fancy.

The Riderwood retirement community in Silver Spring, Maryland not only hosted a Wii Home Run Derby, but they had a pitcher from the 1940s' All-American Girls Baseball League play in it. Yeah, as in A League of their Own. Doris Terry pitched for the Racine Belles as a semi-pro back in 1947. Pics below:wii2.JPGThe Riderwood community, whose residents are on average 75-years-old, decided to throw the little Derby last week in honour of Barry Bonds historic home run. Each resident had a chance to swing at 15 fast balls with the top three players winning baseball memorabilia.

Check out that ump, I wouldn't want to cross him, he looks cranky.

wii3.JPG

