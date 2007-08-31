Retro Taking A Well-Earned Break From Metroid

Poor Retro. All these years, all these Metroid games, they must be sick of Samus. Sick to death of her pretty blonde hair and big orange suit and arms that are guns and suit that's a ball. The guys have done enough for the Nintendo faithful, and they deserve a break. And a break's what they're going to get.

We are taking a break from the Metroid series and from Samus. I think that there will be other titles created. But as far as Retro Studos is concerned, we'll take a break for a little bit.

Take five lads. Go to some exotic Mediterranean resort, drink fruity drinks with umbrellas in them, have a discreet rendezvous with a bored Italian housewife. You've earned it. Metroid Prime 3: Developer Interview [Yahoo, via Game|Life]