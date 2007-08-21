The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Return Broken BioShock Figure, Get BioShock Art Book

bigdaddyfig.jpgWhen the first BioShock copies hit the street last week, there was almost universal joy amongst the chosen few. With the exception of a handful of those who'd snagged the Limited Edition pack, and opened them up to discover their Big Daddy figures had been all busted up in shipping. Cause for concern? Appears not. 2K have sent word that should your Big Daddy be damaged when you pick up your LE box this week, you can just hit up their support site (not up just yet) and get a new one sent out to you. Best part? Because you're having to wait for a new one, they'll send you a printed copy of the game's art book. BioShock Busted Big Daddy Support

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles