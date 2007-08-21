When the first BioShock copies hit the street last week, there was almost universal joy amongst the chosen few. With the exception of a handful of those who'd snagged the Limited Edition pack, and opened them up to discover their Big Daddy figures had been all busted up in shipping. Cause for concern? Appears not. 2K have sent word that should your Big Daddy be damaged when you pick up your LE box this week, you can just hit up their support site (not up just yet) and get a new one sent out to you. Best part? Because you're having to wait for a new one, they'll send you a printed copy of the game's art book. BioShock Busted Big Daddy Support
Return Broken BioShock Figure, Get BioShock Art Book
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink