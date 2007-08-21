Return Broken BioShock Figure, Get BioShock Art Book

When the first BioShock copies hit the street last week, there was almost universal joy amongst the chosen few. With the exception of a handful of those who'd snagged the Limited Edition pack, and opened them up to discover their Big Daddy figures had been all busted up in shipping. Cause for concern? Appears not. 2K have sent word that should your Big Daddy be damaged when you pick up your LE box this week, you can just hit up their support site (not up just yet) and get a new one sent out to you. Best part? Because you're having to wait for a new one, they'll send you a printed copy of the game's art book. BioShock Busted Big Daddy Support