Robot Crane Game. (Yes, ROBOT!!)

Crane games are old. In Japan, where they dish the future out like candy, crane games are controlled by robots. Well, this one is at least. The concept is currently being tested, but differs from traditional crane games in that it's timed. So, instead of being given X number of moves to use the crane to snag loot, players must use the robot in a race-against-the-clock to bag their prize. Delightfully nerdy and TOTALLY AWESOME! Robot Crane Game [Gizmodo]