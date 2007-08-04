Harmonix "Dying" To Release Rock Band

Everyone is excited about Harmonix's Rock Band. Hell, even Harmonix! And with good reason: The developer snagged three Game Critics Awards: Best of Show, Best Hardware/Peripheral and Best Social/Casual/Puzzle. The game has definite buzz. But when the heck will it be out? Alex Rigopulos, CEO and co-founder of Harmonix, says:

All of the major systems are complete. As is normally the case in beta, there's plenty of bug-fixing to be done, finishing off of various details, and lots of play-testing, polishing and tuning. We're dying to cross the finish line and get this thing out into the world!

Hurry, hurry, hurry Alex Interview [Level Up!]