Rock Band Missing Europe's Christmas Too

Rock Band? Not arriving in Australia until 2008, and boy, am I upset. Inconsolable. My only consolation? I am not alone, as Europe won't be getting it either, EA UK confirming with GameSpot that:
We don't think [Rock Band]will be released in Q4.
Bummer. Know what the worst thing is? Not like importing the region-free PS3 version is a feasible option, as postage would be silly expensive, especially if you want the drums. And I like to think everyone wants the drums. No Rock Band this Christmas down under: RedOctane founder [GameSpot]
