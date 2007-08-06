Rock Band Available For Pre-Order On Amazon

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rb360.jpgNo HMV shenanigans here! Rock Band: Special Edition is now ready for pre-order on Amazon.com. Both the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions are available for $US199 (shipping is free within the United States). They currently have it listed as shipping on Nov. 20, but as we all know, these things can change.

  • Jakeumz Guest

    Does anyone know when Rock Band is due to hit Australia (preferably Victoria)?

