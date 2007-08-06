No HMV shenanigans here! Rock Band: Special Edition is now ready for pre-order on Amazon.com. Both the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions are available for $US199 (shipping is free within the United States). They currently have it listed as shipping on Nov. 20, but as we all know, these things can change.
Rock Band Available For Pre-Order On Amazon
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Does anyone know when Rock Band is due to hit Australia (preferably Victoria)?