Grand Theft Auto IV Delayed To 2008

gta_mmvii.jpgGrab your Christmas wishlists and your giant red Sharpie, as Take-Two Interactive has revealed that Grand Theft Auto IV for the Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 has been delayed until April 2008 at the earliest. The game was originally scheduled to ship in the middle of October, but "due to additional development time required to complete the title" the game has been pushed back.

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman of Take-Two clarified in a statement that "Certain elements of development proved to be more time-intensive than expected, especially given the commitment for a simultaneous release on two very different platforms."

Adding additional financial stress to Take-Two was updated guidance, with Manhunt 2 for Wii, PlayStation 2 and PSP moved out of fiscal 2007 altogether, with no new release date provided.

Launch of Grand Theft Auto IV Now Planned for Fiscal 2008 [Take-Two]

