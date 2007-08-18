Rockstar Games Quietly Mumbles GC Presence

In what has to be one of the smallest press releases ever, Rockstar Games quietly announces their presence at next week's Games Convention in Leipzig. They'll be showing two whole games, neither of which is Grand Theft Auto or Manhunt. Instead, they'll be premiering Midnight Club Los Angeles via live demonstrations as well as offering a chance for the public to go hands-on with Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis for the Wii. And that's it. *crickets chirp* I guess even press release writers need to knock off early some days. Hit the jump for the tiny information nugget.

Rockstar Games to Attend 2007 Games Convention Rockstar Games is happy to announce its attendance at the GC in Leipzig, Germany this August. Two upcoming titles will be on display at the conference, including the world-wide unveiling of Rockstar's newest installment of the Midnight Club franchise, Midnight Club Los Angeles. Be among the very first in the world to see the game as live demonstrations happen throughout the day on the show floor. Also appearing at the show is the Wii version of Rockstar's award-winning title, Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis, which will be available to the public in hands-on form.