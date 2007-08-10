The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rockstar's PR Strategy Is Nuts, Yo

factoryline.jpgGamasutra have posted a fairly fascinating look into the relationship between publishers and the gaming press. It's a good read regardless, but the highlight has got to be a bunch of quotes from journo Todd Zuniga, who did a stint at Rockstar working in PR. Between Jeff's blog posts and now this, it doesn't seem like the nicest place to work. Here's a highlights package of Zuniga's experiences:

Rockstar was big on trying to get specific people to review specific games," says Zuniga. "But it's a fine line - you can't just come out and ask, because it seems like you're trying to take away editorial control." They went so far as to track seemingly pointless personal details of some writers. "Hilariously, we even had a list of journalist preferences: Likes cake, married, went to school at Indiana U. Shit like that," says Zuniga. "It was a weird f*cking place to work."

At Rockstar there was a fear factor," says Zuniga. "Our bosses tried to intimidate us into doing everything we could - it was total mental warfare. The big guys knew in their hearts that we couldn't change a journalist's mind, but they still pushed hard for us to try, just in case we could.

And my personal favourite:

Retaliation against the press was common practice at the house that Grand Theft Auto built. "That's all we ever did at Rockstar," says Zuniga. "Even the lamest line of text that didn't praise the game would be viewed as a sleight. If a preview read 99.9% positive, they'd labour over how to 'fix' that .1%. It was ridiculous and frustrating. 'Ban IGN, let's go with 1up! Wait, 1up said something .2% bad - ban 1up! GameSpot's already banned - what now?' It just felt like the blind leading the blind."

See? Loco. And while a book deal is a nice idea, I'm now thinking something more like a TV miniseries. It's the only way to really capture the drama. Hit the link for the full piece, it's good stuff. PR And The Game Media: How PR Shapes What You Think About Games [Gamasutra]

[pic by Josh Ellingson]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles