Donkey Kong 64 Heading To DS?

The latest issue of British mag NGamer has a rumour that Rare's Donkey Kong 64 might be on its way to the Nintendo DS. Hrm. It's not that Donkey 64 was a bad game, I can just remember being completely and utterly unmoved by it. Kinda like Diddy Kong Racing. Which is already on the DS. Which may just lend this rumour a bit of substance.

