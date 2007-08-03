id To Distribute Games On Steam?

id and Valve aren't enemies. In fact, Next-Gen seem to think they're soon to be the very bestest of friends! They've heard whispers that at some stage during QuakeCon id will be announcing that they'll be distributing their games over Steam. Which games? Who knows, but I wouldn't mind giving Heretic one more spin. Just for old times' sake.
Rumour: id Getting Steamy? [Next-Gen]
