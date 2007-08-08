Microsoft Clearing 360 Stock To Introduce HDMI, 65nm Models?

Citing an "insider source", the gang at Opposable Thumbs are claiming that Microsoft's recent price-cut is aimed at more than just converting PS2-owning Madden fans. It's also a clearance sale, to get old models off the shelf before new, improved 360 Core and Premium models take their place. Ones that come with HDMI as standard, along with a 65nm chip. They claim a release date for this new hardware, which will be "soft-launched" (ie no fanfare), will be in late August or early September, with the new models also having some kind of small sticker or notice showing consumers it's the new model. These would also obviously be "fixed" consoles, ones that hopefully won't die on their owners en masse. All sounds fairly plausible, but remember, it's still a rumour. Find salt, chew on salt, you know the drill. 360 Cores and Premiums with HDMI? An inside source spills the beans [Ars Technica]