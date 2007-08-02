The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

More PS3 SIXAXIS Rumours Rumblin'

kaz_on_sixaxis.jpgThe site where "game developers speak out" Inner Bits has posted a handful of new SIXAXIS based news chunks, writing that "prototypes of the new rumble-enabled controllers have made their way to various Sony developers." Inner Bits expects that the new vibrating controllers will probably be announced within the next two or three months—on or around the dates of Games Convention and Tokyo Game Show—once developers have more hands-on time with the device.

Furthermore, it appears that the original rumble-free SIXAXIS is also getting some updates. Addressing controller sensitivity issues, Inner Bits reports that Sony has been "quietly replacing the original controllers" with better tuned hardware.

Ah, the curse of early adoption. At least we OG PLAYSTATION 3 owners have our Emotion Engines to cuddle up with late at night.

PS3 Controller News and Rumours [Inner Bits]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles