Sega Game Lineup For TGS

Website Xbox 360 Rally has managed to get their hands on what seems to be an authentic list of Sega's offerings for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. Highlights include Shenmue 3, Nights: Journey of Dreams, House of the Dead 4 and Space Channel 5 part 3 (ok, so maybe I'm the only one excited about that).

We don't know from whence this list came but the Xbox 360 Rally folks seem to think it's a pretty reliable source. So I guess what I'm saying here is, if it turns out not to be true, send your angry emails to them, not us. Thanks.

Make the jump to check out the (supposedly true) full list of Sega's TGS roster.

[Thanks, blackicejoe]

Tokyo Game Show 07 SEGA Game List

Alien Syndrome (Wii, PSP)

After Burner: Black Falcon (PSP)

Beijing 2008: the Official Videogame of the Olympic Games (PS2, Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PSP, DS, PC)

ChuChu Rocket! (XBLA, PC)

Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars (PSP)

Fighters Megamix 2 (Xbox 360, PS3)

Ghost Squad (Wii)

Happy Tree Friends False Alarm (XBLA, PC)

Jet Set Radio Next (Xbox 360, PS3)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii, DS)

Medieval II: Total War Kingdoms Visit (PC)

Nights: Journey of Dreams (Wii)

Phantasy Star Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus (PS2, Xbox 360, PC)

Samba De Amigo Fever (PSP)

Sega Classics Collection 2 (PS2,PSP)

Sega Rally Revo (Xbox 360, PS3, PSP, PC)

Sega Superstar 2 (Wii)

Shenmue 3 (Xbox 360)

Shenmue I & II Plus (Xbox 360)

Skies of Arcadia 2 (Wii)

Sonic Rivals 2 (PSP)

Sonic Rush Adventure (DS)

Sonic the RPG (Xbox 360, PS3)

Space Channel 5 Part 3 (Xbox 360, PS3)

Space Channel 5 Showtime (Wii, DS, PSP)

The Club (Xbox 360, PS3, PC)

The Golden Compass (PS2, PC, DS, Xbox 360, PSP, PS3, Wii)

The House of the Dead 4 (Xbox 360, PS3)

Universe at War: Earth Assault (Xbox 360, PC)

Virtua Fighter 5 (Xbox 360, PS3)

Virtua Fighter Kids 2 (Wii)

Worldwide Soccer Manager Live (Xbox 360, PC)

Yakuza 3 (PS3)