Australian Sales Charts

With school holidays over, Australia's sales charts return to some semblance of normality. It's still split between PS2 and DS games, of course, just the titles are a little more recent, a little less geared towards the "school holiday clearance" end of the market.
1) Mario Party 8 2) Guitar Hero 80s 3) MotorStorm 4) Pokemon Diamond 5) Pokemon Pearl 6) Transformers 7) Rugby 2008 8) SingStar Pophits 9) Brain Training 10) SingStar Pophits Bundle
[charts courtesy of GfK]
