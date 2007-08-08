Australian Sales Charts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

fremantle.jpgWith school holidays over, Australia's sales charts return to some semblance of normality. It's still split between PS2 and DS games, of course, just the titles are a little more recent, a little less geared towards the "school holiday clearance" end of the market.

1) Mario Party 8 2) Guitar Hero 80s 3) MotorStorm 4) Pokemon Diamond 5) Pokemon Pearl 6) Transformers 7) Rugby 2008 8) SingStar Pophits 9) Brain Training 10) SingStar Pophits Bundle

[charts courtesy of GfK]

