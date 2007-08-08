British Sales Charts

What did you buy last week, British readers? Curious? Well, the love affair with licensed content continues, with four movie tie-ins still in the top 10. Also popping in are Rugby 08, just in time for the World Cup, as well as the expected, obligatory Pokemon content.

1) Transformers 2) Pokemon Diamond 3) Pokemon Pearl 4) Harry Potter & The Now-Hot Sidekick Girl 5) Mario Party 8 6) Shrek III 7) New Super Mario Bros 8) Pirates III 9) Tiger Woods 07 10) Rugby 08

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]