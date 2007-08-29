Looking for big improvements or additions? A new graphics engine or something? Beat it kid, you don't get how things are done around here. Sam & Max's episodic debut was a big hit for Telltale, no way they're going to go changing things for Season 2. As you can see from these new screenshots. Same deal, new puzzles, new jokes. Like rats vs babies, and oldie but definitely a goodie.
Sam & Max Season 2
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink