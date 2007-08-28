Sarcastic Gamer Sings Shadowrun Hate

To commemorate Shadowrun somehow making it to into the top five in Xbox 360 game sales last week, Doc Adams and Lono over at Sarcastic Gamer lovingly crafted a song parody that sums up my feelings about the RPG-based FPS quite nicely. It's called "Bad Game"
"Bad Game turned out to be one of our favourite projects so far," said Sarcastic Gamer's Creative Director, Jeromy "Doc" Adams. "We got to use a cartoon voice for this song, because it seemed to fit the subject... Well, that and none of us could sing as high as Daniel Powter."
Tell me about it. "Bad Day" kicks my ass in Singstar every freaking time, and I get awesome scores at "Skater Boi" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun". Go figure. Sarcastic Gamer is also holding a contest for the best music video for the song, with the winner receiving either a copy of Shadowrun or a box of granola bars. "Given the nature of the game, our money's on Nature Valley."
Bad Game: The Shadowrun Song [Sarcastic Gamer]
