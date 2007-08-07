PS3 80GB On Sale Now, 60GB Going, Going...

Sony Computer Entertainment of America reminds us that today's the day you should be able to walk into a store and pick up the new 80GB Playstation 3, complete with a copy of MotorStorm.

The $US600 PS3 seems like a decent deal to those who have been on the fence about buying the console, what with the larger harddrive and a free copy of a relatively solid game. Of course you could just buy the 60GB version for $US100 less and then buy the game of your choice and have money left over to put toward upgrading the PS3's harddrive on your own, a relatively simple endeavour.

Sony points out that they expect to be sold out of the 60GB version by this spring, based on current consumer demand.

Hit the jump for the full press release, with a remind of all of the cool games coming to the PS3 in the near future including Heavenly Sword, Folklore and Uncharted. Sony Computer Entertainment America Announces Availability of New 80GB PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM))

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 6 /PRNewswire/ - Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. (SCEA) today announced the availability of a new 80GB PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM)) at online and brick-and-mortar retailers in the United States and Canada. The system, available immediately for a suggested retailer price of $599US / $659CND, comes with the hit online-enabled off-road racing game MotorStorm(TM) packed in the box. Featuring an expanded hard disk drive, the new 80GB PS3 is designed to appeal to the online gaming and entertainment enthusiast, providing ample storage space to download more games and other entertainment content from PLAYSTATION(R)Network. There are currently more than 60 playable games and game-related downloads available through PLAYSTATION(R)Store, with expanded entertainment content coming soon. The new model features the million-selling game MotorStorm in the box, allowing up to 12 players to play online at one time, hitting the dirt in this visually-arresting, fast-paced racing title. "The 80GB PS3 offers expanded options in the PS3 family of products for those who want to enjoy more downloadable content," said Peter Dille, senior vice president of marketing, SCEA. "The new model will provide ample storage space to meet the appetites of those who wish to download content today, and for many more years to come. With the expanded disk capacity and dynamic system upgrades, we have effectively created a system that is 'future-proof', providing consumers an exceptional entertainment value that will stand the test of time." The 80GB model joins the existing 60GB PS3 that has been available at retail since launch last November. The 60GB PS3 is currently enjoying a surge in sales following a price reduction in the US and Canada on July 9 of $100 to $499/$549CND. Since that date, unit sales at the company's top five retailers have jumped 113% when compared to the average sales of four weeks prior to the price drop. SCEA will continue to sell the 60GB in the US and Canada at the new, reduced price until current inventory is depleted, which is predicted to be this fall based on current consumer demand. Throughout the holidays and this fiscal year, more than 120 new first and third-party software titles will be available for North American PS3 users to enjoy, in addition to the more than 40 software titles currently available. Key upcoming first-party titles include Folklore(TM), Heavenly Sword(TM), LAIR, NBA '08, Ratchet & Clank(R) Future: Tools of Destruction(TM), SingStar(TM), SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation, THE EYE OF JUDGMENT(TM), Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, PAIN, and Warhawk(TM). Both the 80GB and 60GB PS3 models come standard with Cell Broadband Engine(TM) (Cell/B.E.), built-in hard disk drive, 1080p high-definition output, Wi-Fi connectivity, SIXAXIS(TM) wireless controller and Blu-ray Disc(TM) player. According to Nielsen VideoScan, there are currently more than 270 high-definition Blu-ray Disc(TM) movies available at retail, including the recently released "300," "Shooter," and "Ghost Rider."