SCEE Announce Loads Of Euro PS3 Release Dates

Courtesy of SCEE mouthpiece Three Speech comes news of a buncha release dates for upcoming PS3 games in Europe. Warhawk SHOULD (though this isn't confirmed) be up on the PS Store on August 28. Heavenly Sword is due on September 14. Folklore again, they can't confirm, but should be October 12, while Lair, again unconfirmed (got to maintain appearances that they're not being fed the information directly, you see) "should" be October 26. Finally, they "reckon" SingStar should be out in October. RELEASE DATES [Three Speech]