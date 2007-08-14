Schizoid Debuts At GameFest 2007

Microsoft's GameFest 2007 is underway as we speak, and a game I've been looking forward to since I first spoke with its creators back at GDC in March is finally officially announced. Schizoid is the first developer created Xbox Live Arcade title built exclusively using XNA Game Studio Express. It is the product of Torpex Games, itself spawned from two of the top talents in the gaming industry, Bill Dugan and Jamie Fristrom, and I go into great detail with them about how they came to create the game. Dugan especially has a great way with words.
So it's World of Warcraft? Well not quite.
"We truly believe that if you and a friend spend two minutes playing Schizoid, you are going to ignore food, drink, your job and your family and play until they load you up on a gurney and head to the hospital. Schizoid is that rare game that comes along once every few years and we are very proud to make it our first release for Xbox LIVE Arcade."
The mechanic is deceptively simple. One player is red, the other is blue. Enemies matching your colour can be destroyed by you hitting them, yet enemies of other colours can kill you. Teamwork is the key to survival in Schizoid, taking co-op to a whole new level. Both players have to be on the ball to survive. It should be an excellent opportunity to call your friends 'fuckwads," which is important to any friendship.
PREPARE TO GO SCHIZOIDâ„¢! TORPEX GAMES DEBUTS SCHIZOIDâ„¢ FOR Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade AT MICROSOFT'S GAMEFEST 2007
Schizoid is First Xbox LIVE Arcade Title Built Using Microsoft's XNA Game Studio Express
BELLEVUE, Wash. - August 13, 2007 - The next game genre is here! Torpex Games, a developer and publisher of addictive console games, announced today the upcoming release of Schizoidâ„¢ for Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade and will showcase the game during Microsoft's GameFest 2007. Possibly the ultimate co-op game, Schizoid is an action game where teamwork equals survival and players must team up to protect each other from a seemingly endless stream of glowing enemies. Schizoid will be the first-ever Xbox LIVE Arcade title built using Microsoft's XNA Game Studio Express, and is anticipated to be released before the end of 2007.
"Every few years a game will come out that is so simple, yet so addictive that it becomes a phenomenon unto itself," says Bill Dugan, Torpex Games' President. "We truly believe that if you and a friend spend two minutes playing Schizoid, you are going to ignore food, drink, your job and your family and play until they load you up on a gurney and head to the hospital. Schizoid is that rare game that comes along once every few years and we are very proud to make it our first release for Xbox LIVE Arcade."
Featuring addictively simple gameplay, in Schizoid one person plays 'red' and the other plays 'blue'. Each player moves his ship around the level as a seemingly endless stream of enemies attack. Each player can burst enemies of their own colour merely through contact, but each player can be bursted by enemies of the other colour. Both players have to "step up" on every level to handle the enemies of their own colour, so their partner is not destroyed.
"There are literally thousands of games released every year and yet very few of them have the originality of Schizoid. It's amazing to me that this game hasn't been invented before now," says Dave Mitchell, Microsoft's Director of Marketing for XNA. "Schizoid demonstrates that developers can really unleash an ingenious game with XNA Game Studio Express."
Bryan Trussel, Microsoft's Director of Platform Game Services, added, "Schizoid combines a very fun and innovative game mechanic with really creative level design. Thanks to its cooperative game-play experience and variety of scenarios, Schizoid is a great game to play with friends, either on the couch or over Xbox Live. We're delighted to exclusively add this creative and unique game to our incredible Xbox LIVE Arcade library."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink