Screwattack's Ten Worstest Mario Games

Mario's been in loads of games. No, not loads, tonnes. Like, over 200, and we're still counting. Scattered amongst that catalogue are some of the medium's finest games, yeah, but also some of its stinkiest pieces of crap. This video celebrates that crap. Mario 2's presence is a bit harsh, as is including the fantastic Mario's Early Years, but on the whole this is a refreshing sprint back through the shitty side of memory lane.