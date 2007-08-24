Mmm, live action Warthog. It looks even more like a puma in real life. GamerSyde has put up this cam footage of the second live action Halo short by Neill Blomkamp and Weta on YouTube, and...well here it is. Not the best quality, but you get the idea. In case you missed the first clip, Arms Race, I've added it after the jump for your viewing pleasure.
Second Live Action Halo Short
