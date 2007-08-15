Secure Your Kicks With Gaming Lace Locks

Shoelaces can be tricky business. Do you tuck em, tie em, tie em in a double-knot? Urgh, too many choices! Me, I don't even wear shoes anymore, I can get away with just wearing my slippers around the house. If I did have to step out, though? Fair chance I wouldn't step out in these. They look great, but on my shoes, probably a little corny. As brass knuckles, though...they have serious potential. 'Game Over' lace locks [Digital Gravel]