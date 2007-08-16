See Why Madden Sucks On The PS3 (For Those Who Care)

You've heard the excuses, now here's the comparison. EA says the PS3 Madden looks cruddy compared to the Xbox 360 version, because the company has more experience developing 360 games. I say: This is proof why companies shouldn't try to port games from the 360 to the PS3. If you are going to release two versions, then develop two totally separate versions! It's that simple. And that expensive.

Thanks, Steven!